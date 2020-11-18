https://thehill.com/homenews/house/526481-democrats-nominate-pelosi-to-keep-speakership

House Democrats on Wednesday nominated Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiMcConnell wants deal this week on fiscal 2021 spending figures Business group calls for national mask mandate, COVID-19 relief Ted Cruz slams fellow senator as a ‘complete ass’ over wearing mask MORE (D-Calif.) to remain atop the party for another two years, brushing aside some internal grousing about a disappointing election performance in a vote demonstrating an overwhelming confidence in their long-time leader.

The nomination was secured by voice vote during a process conducted remotely as a health precaution amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

That marks a stark contrast to the secret election of two years ago, when 32 Democrats had opposed Pelosi amid a rebellion from a group of restive moderates ready for a changing of the guard after nearly two decades under Pelosi’s reign.

The erosion of defectors reflects the support she’s since earned from a number of those earlier critics; the losses Democrats suffered at the polls earlier in the month, when four moderate Democrats who had opposed Pelosi’s Speakership bid on the House floor were picked off by GOP challengers; and the ascension of President-elect Joe Biden Joe Biden46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn’t fire top cybersecurity official MORE, whose victory over President Trump Donald John Trump46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn’t fire top cybersecurity official MORE has tempered some of the party’s frustrations for losses down the ballot.

The outcome was never in doubt: Pelosi ran unopposed, and her dealings with Trump over the last two years have won the praise of even her sharpest Democratic critics.

Still, a small group of moderate lawmakers had pressed for a leadership overhaul after the party’s high expectations for expanding their majority at the polls this month were dashed when the results came in.

To secure the gavel, Pelosi will still need to secure a majority of the full House in January. Fifteen Democrats had opposed her in that public floor vote in 2019, and at least 10 of them are returning in the 117th Congress — a figure significant enough to block her path, given the party’s slimmer majority next year.

Yet Pelosi has already won the support of several of those defectors, and she’s expected to rally enough votes to win the gavel for another term, when Democrats are hoping to advance an ambitious legislative slate under a Biden administration.

The caucus on Wednesday also reelected Pelosi’s top lieutenants, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerTop Democrat calls Trump’s Afghan drawdown ‘the right policy decision’ as others warn of ‘mistake’ Hoyer calls for changing House rules to shield whistleblowers This week: Clock ticks on coronavirus, government funding deals MORE (D-Md.) and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn James (Jim) Enos ClyburnDemocrats to determine leaders after disappointing election Dear fellow Black voters: Thank you Michael Moore implores Biden to reject ‘cowardly center,’ embrace progressive values during first term MORE (D-S.C.), who is credited with helping Biden win the Palmetto State and the party’s nomination that put the former vice president on a path to the White House. Hoyer and Clyburn ran unopposed.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesHouse launches new COVID-19 testing program Democrats’ post-election ‘family meeting’ descends into chaos Centrist Democrats talk leadership changes after negative election results MORE (D-N.Y.), viewed among Democrats as the heir apparent to Pelosi, also ran unopposed and won a second term as House Democratic Caucus chairman, putting him in prime position to climb the leadership ladder once the old guard — Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn — steps aside.

Some centrist Democrats had tried to draft Jeffries to challenge Pelosi for Speaker, but the Brooklyn native and Pelosi loyalist didn’t entertain the idea.

The biggest contested race is for assistant Speaker. Reps. Katherine Clark Katherine Marlea ClarkDemocrats to determine leaders after disappointing election This week: Clock ticks on coronavirus, government funding deals Two lawmakers announce bids to succeed Bustos at DCCC MORE (D-Mass.), the caucus vice chair, and David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineThis week: Clock ticks on coronavirus, government funding deals Two lawmakers announce bids to succeed Bustos at DCCC Civil Rights group, watchdog formally request Twitter suspend Trump’s account over disinformation MORE (D-R.I.), the head of the Democrats’ policy and messaging arm, are running to succeed Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), who just won election to the Senate.

The other competitive race that will be decided this week is for caucus vice chair. That contest pits Rep. Pete Aguilar Peter (Pete) Ray AguilarDemocrats to determine leaders after disappointing election Biden’s gain is Democratic baseball’s loss with Cedric Richmond On The Money: Anxious Democrats push for vote on COVID-19 aid | Pelosi, Mnuchin ready to restart talks | Weekly jobless claims increase | Senate treads close to shutdown deadline MORE (D-Calif.), a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, against Rep. Robin Kelly Robin Lynne KellyDemocrats to determine leaders after disappointing election Overnight Health Care: Schumer, Pelosi want Heroes Act as ‘starting point’ in new COVID-19 relief talks | Labs warn of possible delays in test results amid surge in demand | Federal government partners with pharmacies for coronavirus vaccine distribution Record number of Black women elected to Congress in 2020 MORE (D-Ill.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The race for Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair has been postponed until the week after Thanksgiving to give the candidates, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), more time to campaign and lock down votes.

The Democrats’ campaigns chief for the 2020 cycle, Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosColorado Democrat Ed Perlmutter tests positive for coronavirus The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by UAE – Vaccine breakthrough spurs markets; McConnell warns Trump on Afghanistan Tony Cárdenas casts himself as man to lead DCCC through fire MORE (D-Ill.), decided not to seek a second term after nearly a dozen of her vulnerable front-line members she was tasked with protecting lost reelection and her party failed to unseat a single GOP incumbent.

Updated at 10:51 a.m.

