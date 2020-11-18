https://noqreport.com/2020/11/18/dominion-executive-admits-fixing-election-to-ensure-trumps-not-gonna-win/

Rabid anti-Trumper and self-identified Antifa member Eric Coomer, the current vice president of U.S. engineering at Dominion Voting Systems, admitted on social media to rigging voting machines in order to prevent President Trump from winning reelection.

In a powerful interview with Michelle Malkin, Joe Oltmann, founder of FEC (Faith Education Commerce) United, revealed how he secretly infiltrated a local Antifa chapter and overheard discussions involving “Eric from Dominion,” referring to Coomer, and his role in steering the election.

Oltmann revealed that “Eric” had instructed his fellow Antifa comrades to “keep up the pressure” in their opposition to a second Trump win. When one of them responded by asking what Antifa should do if Trump wins, Eric responded with something along the lines of:

“Don’t worry about the election; Trump’s not gonna win. I made f***ing sure of that!”

Oltmann, who runs a data company, immediately launched his own investigation into Coomer, who it turns out has been exceptionally active on social media expressing hatred and vitriol towards the president.

Coomer not only hates the president, but he also hates those who support the president, law enforcement and people from Texas, based on his history of social media posts.

The guy also took aim at President Trump’s May 11, 2017, Executive Order on the Establishment of Presidential Advisory Commission on Election, saying it was “a fraud” that needed to be shut down.

“What about Trump’s Election Integrity Commission triggered Coomer?” asks Jim Hoft, writing for The Gateway Pundit.

“Was it the part about ‘Vulnerabilities in voting systems and practices used for Federal elections that could lead to improper voter registrations and improper voting, including fraudulent voter registrations and fraudulent voting,’ that caused Coomer to have a childish meltdown on his Facebook page?”

Part of this profanity-laden tirade by Coomer included a nasty section about how “our Cheeto-in-chief,” referring to Trump, was “stocking lie after lie on the flames of [former Kansas Sec. of State Chris] Kobach.”

Twitter censors Oltmann for revealing truth about Coomer, Dominion election fraud

Dominion, which is tied to both Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein, appears to have in its upper ranks a diehard Trump hater who expressed a willingness to do anything possible to prevent Trump from winning reelection.

Immediately after Trump won back in 2016, by the way, Coomer announced on Facebook that he would no longer be friends with anyone who voted for Trump, naming three specific friends whom he suspected did and urging them to “unfriend” him.

According to Coomer, only a “f***ing idiot” could ever possibly vote for “that wind-bag f***-tard FASCIST RACIST F***.”

At the end of a multi-paragraph tirade filled with this type of language, Coomer added a disclaimer stating that his “opinions are rational and completely my own.” He added that they “are based in reason and (are) highly credible,” hilariously concluding with the statement: “I am non-partisan.”

For daring to present this information on his Twitter account, Oltmann was reportedly banned from Twitter, as is usually the case whenever a bit of truth somehow slips through cracks and lands in a tweet.

Keep in mind that some 30 American states, including every critical swing state in the November election, used Dominion Voting Systems, which Coomer admittedly altered to help Joe Biden “win” instead of Trump.

“Sedition, treason, espionage all being committed by communist operatives within our government and all punishable by death,” wrote one commenter at The Gateway Pundit about these latest revelations.

“Question is … Are there any real American Constitutional Republic Patriots left in our government to see the sentences are carried out?”

As more news breaks about the contested election, you will find it Trump.news.

