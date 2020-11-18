https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/dominion-voting-systems-not-pci-compliant-failed-10-12-requirements/

The ElectionsOnline HOA software uses online voting and PDF postal mail voting.

They are compliant and follow all Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards for all their voting data, especially things through the net. They treat votes just as important as money.

Dominion Voting Systems is not PCI compliant and fails 10 of the 12 requirements.

So the $800 HOA voting software is clearly more secure than the $800,000 government software. Think on that!

The 12 requirements for Payment Card Industry compliance are:

1. Firewalls: block access of foreign or unknown entities attempting to access data ( FAIL )

2. Proper Password Protections – ( FAIL : many share same password) 3. Protect Voter/Cardholder Data – ( FAIL : data dumps of private voter data) 4. Encrypt Transmitted Data – N/A 5. Use and Maintain Anti-Virus – on all devices that interact with net or data ( FAIL : has malware) 6. Properly Updated Software – Firewalls & anti-virus and patches for vulnerabilities ( FAIL ) 7. Restrict Data Access – strictly “need to know” only ( FAIL : many externals have access) 8. Unique IDs for Access – creates less vulnerability, quicker response time ( FAIL ) 9. Restrict Physical Access – secure locked locations, logs any access ( FAIL : can access hardware or software) 10. Create and Maintain Access Logs – use special software to log access & accuracy ( FAIL : can alter logs) 11. Scan and Test for Vulnerabilities – Done regularly ( FAIL : years pass with same issues) 12. Document All Your Policies – For flow, storage, access, etc.

It is very disturbing that elections officials would choose Dominion Voting Systems for their communities considering its poor ratings and likelihood of fraud.

