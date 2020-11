https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/11/17/dont-believe-the-covid-case-numbers-its-a-scam/

by Jon Rappoport

November 17, 2020

I’ve been saying this for 9 months. Don’t believe the COVID case numbers. It’s a wall-to-wall scam.

The situation we’re facing is urgent right now. Red flags. Alarm bells.

Politicians all over the US and the world are using “rising case numbers” to drive people back into lockdowns.

The news media are trumpeting these reports of case numbers.

THE CASE NUMBERS COME FROM THE TESTS. AND FROM EYEBALL DIAGNOSIS.

Eyeball diagnosis can mean a doctor observes the patient has a cough, or chills and fever. That’s all. That’s all a doctor needs to make a diagnosis of COVID. That’s a case number. Ridiculous? Of course it’s ridiculous. It’s a con. Brought to you by the CDC.

The PCR test, as I’ve explained dozens of times, spits out false-positives like waterfalls. It’s set up to do exactly that.

Increase testing and you automatically get rising case numbers. That’s the real reason for pushing expanded testing.

And there you have the scam in a nutshell.

The fascist public health agencies and the politicians WANT lockdowns. They know the only way to justify the lockdowns is to claim rising case numbers.

There’s another wrinkle you should be aware of. You’re seeing reports of “rising numbers of hospitalizations.” Wherever this is true (and not an outright lie), people could be coming to the hospital for any reason under the sun—including fear that they might “have the virus.” In the US, state hospitals receive federal money for every diagnosed COVID case. These hospitals need money. Simply and arbitrarily writing “COVID-19” on patient files becomes a way to get that money.

Occasionally, I receive reports from people who work at hospitals or know people who work at hospitals. The reports usually go this way: “We’re seeing very serious cases here. People are arriving with unusual symptoms…”

First of all, this is what hospitals are built for: people who are seriously ill. Some weeks are busier than others. Second, all over the world, there are always people who have unusual symptoms, resulting from a variety of causes. No virus required.

I recently published a smoking-gun article on the PCR test. This was during the initial furor of the election (another example of fake numbers). For those who missed reading the article, and for new readers, here it is:

Smoking gun: Fauci states COVID test has fatal flaw; confession from the “beloved” expert of experts [1]

The COVID delusion is finished, blown apart.

OK, here we go. Smoking gun. Jackpot.

Right from the horse’s mouth. Right from the man we’re told is the number-one COVID expert in the nation. What Fauci says is golden truth.

Well, how about THIS?

July 16, 2020, podcast [2], “This Week in Virology”: Tony Fauci makes a point of saying the PCR COVID test is useless and misleading when the test is run at “35 cycles or higher.” A positive result, indicating infection, cannot be accepted or believed.

Here, in techno-speak, is an excerpt from Fauci’s key quote (starting at about the 4-minute mark): “…If you get [perform the test at] a cycle threshold of 35 or more…the chances of it being replication-confident [aka accurate] are miniscule…you almost never can culture virus [detect a true positive result] from a 37 threshold cycle…even 36…”

Each “cycle” of the test is a quantum leap in amplification and magnification of the test specimen taken from the patient.

Too many cycles, and the test will turn up all sorts of irrelevant material that will be wrongly interpreted as relevant.

That’s called a false positive.

What Fauci failed to say on the video is: the FDA, which authorizes the test for public use, recommends the test should be run up to 40 cycles. Not 35.

Therefore, all labs in the US that follow the FDA guideline are knowingly or unknowingly participating in fraud. Fraud on a monstrous level, because…

Millions of Americans are being told they are infected with the virus on the basis of a false positive result, and…

The total number of COVID cases in America—which is based on the test—is a gross falsity.

The lockdowns and other restraining measures are based on these fraudulent case numbers.

Let me back up and run that by you again. Fauci says the test is useless when it’s run at 35 cycles or higher. The FDA says run the test up to 40 cycles, in order to determine whether the virus is there. This is the crime in a nutshell.

If anyone in the White House has a few brain cells to rub together, pick up a giant bullhorn and start revealing the truth to the American people.

“Hello, America, you’ve been tricked, lied to, conned, and taken for a devastating ride. On the basis of fake science, the country was locked down.”

If anyone in the Congress has a few brain cells operating, pull Fauci into a televised hearing and, in ten minutes, make mincemeat out of the fake science that has driven this whole foul stench-ridden assault on the US economy and its citizens.

All right, here are two chunks of evidence for what I’ve written above. First, we have a CDC quote on the FDA website, in a document titled [3]: “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel For Emergency Use Only.” See page 35. This document is marked, “Effective: 07/13/20.” That means, even though the virus is being referred to by its older name, the document is still relevant as of July 2020. “For Emergency Use Only” refers to the fact that the FDA has certified the PCR test under a traditional category called “Emergency Use Authorization.”

FDA: “…a specimen is considered positive for 2019-nCoV [virus] if all 2019-nCoV marker (N1, N2) cycle threshold [Ct] growth curves cross the threshold line within 40.00 cycles ( [less than] 40.00 Ct ).”

Naturally, MANY testing labs reading this guideline would conclude, “Well, to see if the virus is there in a patient, we should run the test all the way to 40 cycles. That’s the official advice.”

Then we have a New York Times article (August 29/updated September 17) headlined: “Your coronavirus test is positive. Maybe it shouldn’t be.” [4] Here are money quotes:

“Most tests set the limit at 40 [cycles]. A few at 37.”

“Set the limit” would usually mean, “We’re going to look all the way to 40 cycles, to see if the virus is there.”

The Times: “This number of amplification cycles needed to find the virus, called the cycle threshold, is never included in the results sent to doctors and coronavirus patients…”

Boom. That’s the capper, the grand finale. Labs don’t or won’t reveal their collusion in this crime.

Get the picture?

I hope so.

If a lawyer won’t go to court with all this, or if a judge won’t pay attention and see the light, they should be stripped of their jobs and sent to the Arctic to sell snow.

SOURCES:

[1] https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/11/06/smoking-gun-fauci-states-covid-test-has-fatal-flaw/ [2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE [3] https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download [4] nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html

