U.S. Attorney John Durham’s probe into how the FBI’S Russia probe got started is moving “full steam ahead.”

Fox News attributed the information to a source familiar with the investigation.

And another source confirmed the investigation “is definitely still happening,” according to the news network.

Word of the probe’s status came despite concerns from Republicans that the investigation had become dormant following the election.

Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer was charged in August with making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Donald Trump campaign.

In September, Attorney General Bill Barr raised the possibility of additional charges stemming from the Durham inquiry.

Barr was asked by NBC News whether it is unlikely there will be additional charges.

He replied: “No, I wouldn’t say that at all.”

Fox News said the Durham investigation went silent after Clinesmith was charged. But two sources told the network over the summer that Durham was looking at several lines of investigation, which he believed were critical.

Durham was appointed by Barr last year to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe.

