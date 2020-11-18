https://hannity.com/media-room/end-in-sight-pfizer-says-vaccine-95-effective-will-seek-emergency-authorization-within-days/

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Wednesday that it’s CoVID-19 vaccine trial showed the treatment to be 95% effective; saying the company plans to file an emergency authorization request within days.

BREAKING: We are proud to announce, along with @BioNTech_Group, that the Phase 3 study of our #COVID19 vaccine candidate has met all primary efficacy endpoints. — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 18, 2020

“Within days, we plan to submit a request to the @US_FDA for an EUA based on the totality of safety and efficacy data collected, as well as manufacturing data relating to the quality and consistency of the vaccine candidate,” Pfizer tweeted. “We also plan to submit the efficacy and safety data from the study for peer-review in a scientific journal once analysis of the data is completed.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

