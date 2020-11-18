https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/facebook-moderators-company-risking-lives-forcing-us-back-office/

(CNBC) — More than 200 Facebook content moderators from across the U.S. and Europe have written an open letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and urged him to let them work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We, the undersigned Facebook content moderators and Facebook employees, write to express our dismay at your decision to risk our lives — and the lives of our colleagues and loved ones — to maintain Facebook’s profits during the pandemic,” reads the letter, which was published Wednesday.

“After months of allowing content moderators to work from home, faced with intense pressure to keep Facebook free of hate and disinformation, you have forced us back to the office.”

