The so-called ‘Bipartisan Policy Center’ – the organization spearheading Facebook’s “voting information center” – honored Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden with awards, and counts every single penny spent by its employees on the 2020 presidential election in support of the former veep.

In addition, the group – which features Biden quotes on its homepage – has strong financial ties to the ‘NeverTrump’ movement. Its Board of Directors also includes two individuals who stood in the Democratic Party primaries in 2020.

Facebook’s voter information page attempts to dispel fears over election fraud and bolster Democrat-pushed narratives such as expecting delays with election results, featuring claims such as “it’s a common strategy for adversaries to try to make voting systems appear vulnerable as an attempt to shake people’s confidence in the election process.”

Facebook attempts to discredit these claims by exclusively citing the Bipartisan Policy Center. And frequently, following the center’s guidelines, content from conservative outlets such as The National Pulse has been censored or scrubbed from the platform.

The Facebook flag – even used to censor President Trump’s content – links to a Facebook page citing the Bipartisan Policy Center.

BIDEN BACKERS.

Despite the group’s self-selected “bipartisan” label, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show that every penny directed to the 2020 presidential election went to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Between 11 individuals who list the center as their employer on the FEC database, the 28 donations amount to $12,314.50 sent to Biden’s presidential campaign.

FEC Donor Records.

In contrast, zero dollars was sent to the campaign of President Trump.

And of the group’s total 608 total donations to federal campaigns, virtually all have gone to Democrats. A trace amount has gone to support establishment Republican candidates such as John McCain and Cory Gardner.

BIDEN BUDS.

In addition to supporting the candidate financially, the center also awarded Joe Biden its 2017 Congressional Patriot Award, which “recognizes leaders who demonstrate political courage and exceptional leadership throughout their careers.”

While speaking at the group’s 10th-anniversary celebration, its president extolled Biden’s “remarkable energy, passion, and unyielding determination,” insisting the Bipartisan Policy Center “honors his example and expresses deep gratitude for his distinguished service”:

“It is a great honor to be joined by Joe Biden. Throughout his career, Vice President Biden has devoted his remarkable energy, passion, and unyielding determination to helping people. Joe Biden’s unrivaled authenticity and political courage has helped lead our nation through tumultuous times. BPC honors his example and expresses deep gratitude for his distinguished service.”

Greeted by an abundance of applause and cheers, Biden addressed the group – which he praised as “doing a heck of a job” – in 2017.

He insisted the award was especially meaningful as it came from “people who really knew him”:

“Those of you know that the most meaningful compliments or awards or nice gestures that you receive mean the most when they come from people who really know you.”

It’s no surprise, therefore, the group prominently displays quotes from Joe Biden on its homepage.

The quote – “candor generates trust. Trust is the basis on which real change, constructive change is made”– comes from Biden speaking to Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping in 2013.

Bipartisan Policy Center Quotes Joe Biden.

NEVER TRUMPERS.

What’s more, the group is dubbed as a “center-left think tank.”

Among its leadership, five top executives have worked for Democratic representatives or can be linked to left-leaning causes, while just one previously worked Republican officials.

The group counts funding from the left-wing group Democracy Fund, founded by Pierre Omidyar. Omidyar is a mainstay in the “Never Trump” movement, donating millions of dollars to establishment Republican groups keen on taking down President Trump.

The Bipartisan Policy Center’s Board of Directors also includes two individuals who ran in the 2020 Democratic primary: John Delaney and Julian Castro. Never Trumper Michael Steele also sits on the board.

