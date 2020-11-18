https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/famed-catholic-bishop-rene-gracida-calls-faithful-pray-god-protect-deliver-president-trump-enemies/

Famed Catholic Bishop Rene Gracida offered this Prayer of Deliverance for President Donald Trump to release him from his enemies.

America is in a battle between goodness and righteousness and evil.

Please pray for our President and our country to overcome this demonic assault.

Via The Catholic Monitor:

Bishop Rene Gracida was a courageous WWII airman, monk, friend of Pope John Paul II and the “Savior of EWTN” as Raymond Arroyo called him in his book who at 96 looks like his is in his 70’s, is mentally sharper than most men 40 years younger than him and looks by a large margin younger than Pope Benedict XVI or Francis.

A Prayer for Deliverance Of President Donald Trump from Enemies

Based on A Psalm of David.

Contend, O Lord, with those who contend with President Donald Trump;

fight against those who fight against him!

2

Take hold of shield and buckler,

and rise for his help!

3

Draw the spear and javelin

against his pursuers!

Say to his soul,

“I am your deliverance!”

4

Let them be put to shame and dishonor

who seek after his life!

Let them be turned back and confounded

who devise evil against him!

5

Let them be like chaff before the wind,

with the angel of the Lord driving them on!

6

Let their way be dark and slippery,

with the angel of the Lord pursuing them!

7

For without cause they hid their net for him;

without cause they dug a pit[a] for his life.

8

Let ruin come upon them unawares!

And let the net which they hid ensnare them;

let them fall therein to ruin!

9

Then his soul shall rejoice in the Lord,

exulting in his deliverance.

10

All his bones shall say,

“O Lord, who is like thee,

thou who delivers the weak

from those who are too strong for him,

the weak and needy from him who despoils him?”

11

Malicious witnesses rise up;

they accuse him of things that he knows not.

12

They requite him evil for good.

15

But at his stumbling they gathered in glee,

they gathered together against him;

cripples whom he knew not

slandered him without ceasing;

16

they impiously mocked more and more,[c]gnashing at him with their teeth.

17

How long, O Lord, wilt thou look on?

Rescue him from the ravages

from the lions!

18

Then I will thank thee in the great congregation;

in the mighty throng I will praise thee.

19

Let not those rejoice over him

who are wrongfully his foes,

and let not those wink the eye

who hate him without cause.

20

For they do not speak peace,

but against those who are quiet in the land

they conceive words of deceit.

21

They open wide their mouths against him;

they say, “Aha, Aha!

our eyes have seen it!”

22

Thou hast seen, O Lord; be not silent!

O Lord, be not far from him!

23

Bestir thyself, and awake for his right,

for his cause, my God and my Lord!

24

Vindicate him, O Lord, my God, according to thy righteousness;

and let them not rejoice over him!

25

Let them not say to themselves,

“Aha, we have our heart’s desire!”

Let them not say, “We have swallowed him up.”

26

Let them be put to shame and confusion altogether

who rejoice at his calamity!

Let them be clothed with shame and dishonor

who magnify themselves against him!

27

Let those who desire his vindication

shout for joy and be glad,

and say evermore,

“Great is the Lord,

who delights in the welfare of his servant!”

28

Then my tongue shall tell of thy righteousness

and of thy praise all the day long.

– Bishop Rene Henry Gracida