A Florida Democrat has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot the state’s governor Ron DeSantis, as well as Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, all of whom are Republicans, Fox News reported on Wednesday,

Karen Jones was arrested in her Palm Beach County home by police over the weekend on three counts of written threats to kill or do bodily harm after she allegedly sent a tweet stating that “DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shot them.”

Jones admitted to the policemen arresting her that she wrote the tweet, but said it was a joke, the Miami Herald reported.

A policeman wrote in the arrest affidavit that “When I made the observation that there were no commonly used terminology to show the post was a joke, Jones stated that anyone who follows her knows her sense of humor.”

Fox 35 Orlando reported that Jones, after being booked into jail on Saturday on a $15,000 bond, was released on Sunday.

She made the remark on Twitter after retweeting a reporter’s message about DeSantis backing “anti-mob” legislation that would enhance Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law.

The state law does not mandate that someone retreat before using deadly force to prevent bodily harm to themselves or others or to stop a felony.

