More than 170 people were charged on Nov. 17 following a two-year, large-scale human trafficking investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) and Florida state and federal officials over the sexual exploitation of a young teenage girl. TPD Chief Lawrence Revell and state and federal officials on Tuesday announced the findings of Operation Stolen Innocence, a highly secretive investigation which began in November 2018 into the commercial sex trafficking of the victim who was 13 and 14 when the offenses occurred. Some 106 people were charged this week with felony counts of human trafficking, lewd and lascivious battery on a child under 16, and production and possession of child pornography. Another 72 suspects were charged with misdemeanors, including solicitation of prostitution. According to the Justice Department, 19 defendants face federal felony charges. “The victims of sex-trafficking crimes need our help,” said U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe. “As a society, we must …