A registered Democrat in Florida was arrested Saturday after allegedly issuing online threats targeting the Sunshine State’s leading Republican lawmakers, according to law enforcement.

Karen Jones, 55, is accused of threatening to shoot Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio.

“DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma [sic] shot [sic] them,” Jones tweeted last week.

Fox News reports: “Jones made the remark online after retweeting a reporter from The Washington Post who shared a story by the Miami Herald about DeSantis backing ‘anti-mob’ legislation that would bolster Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law. Unique to self-defense laws in other states, the statute does not require a person to retreat before using deadly force to prevent bodily harm to themselves or others or to prevent a felony.”

On Saturday, Palm Beach County sheriff deputies arrested Jones at her Lantana home and charged her with three counts of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Court documents show that Jones admitted to authoring the tweet, but claimed it was written in jest.

“When I made the observation that there were no commonly used terminology to show the post was a joke, Jones stated that anyone who follows her knows her sense of humor,” read her arrest affidavit.

Jones was released from Palm Beach County Jail on a $15,000 bond, said FOX 35 Orlando.

The Florida Republicans have not issue any comments on the matter.

