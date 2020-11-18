http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Q4SI_mwrWk8/

Former Super Bowl champion Ben Watson rebuked Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock over his support for abortion on demand as essential to achieve “reproductive justice,” i.e. equality for black women.

Watson, a pro-life Christian and former NFL tight end who won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. addressed Warnock on Twitter:

Pastor, equal access to kill a son or daughter is NOT justice. JUSTICE is the equitable distribution of punishment AND protection. JUSTICE is rooted in the dignity of every human endowed by their Creator. One cannot truly fight for JUSTICE while simultaneously denying it.

Watson, who has addressed the March for Life in Washington, DC, served earlier this year as executive producer of the documentary Divided Hearts of America, which examined the abortion debate in America.

Warnock, who is attempting to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in the Georgia Senate runoff election in January, was endorsed by Planned Parenthood in May.

The megachurch pastor does not support any restrictions on abortion, and said in an interview with WGAU’s Tim Bryant in August that such a position fits in with his Christian world view because he has adopted the abortion industry narrative that abortion is health care.

“I believe that healthcare is a human right,” Warnock told Bryant. “And I believe that it is something that the richest nation in the world provides for its citizens, and for me reproductive justice is consistent with my commitment to that.”

“I believe unequivocally in a woman’s right to choose, and that the decision is something that we don’t want government engaged in – that’s between her and her doctor and her minister,” he said, adding that, during his campaign, he has been “focused on women’s health, women’s choice, reproductive justice. That is consistent with my view as a Christian minister. And I will fight for it.”

When Bryant asked him, “Do you think it’s consistent with God’s view – that God endorses the millions of abortions we’ve had in this country since Roe v. Wade?” Warnock replied, “I think that human agency and freedom is consistent with my view as a minister.”

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy also tweeted about the interview at the time, “When you say ‘a minister’ does that mean they represent a church? I’d like to know what book the candidate uses as their foundation for truth and their guiding principles? It couldn’t be the Bible.”

Loeffler tweeted Monday that Warnock “used the Bible & the pulpit to justify his support for abortion on demand.”

“Unlike my opponent, I am 100% pro-life,” Loeffler asserted. “I will ALWAYS defend the most vulnerable among us.”

