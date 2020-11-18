https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/former-obama-vice-president-joe-biden-now-wanted-class-felony-charges-ukraine/

Obama’s Vice President Joe Biden has formally been listed as WANTED on a Class A Felony in the Ukraine.

Former Obama Vice President, Joe Biden, described how he threatened the Ukrainian President at the time that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire the prosecutor investigating Burmisa Holdings.

Hunter Biden was on the Board of Burisma. Biden said in a Council of Foreign Relations gathering:

I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’”

This was a classic case of (Quid Pro Quo) – If you want this then give me that. Biden used this strategy to end the investigation into the company that his son was on the Board of, and forcing the Ukraine to act accordingly in a time of duress. (Later the Democrats blamed President Trump of this crime and impeached President Trump for attempting to obtain evidence of this crime from the Ukraine.)

Below is video of Biden admitting his crime:

A week ago Big Media NBC News reported that a recent Ukrainian investigation into Biden had closed:

Ukrainian authorities have closed a criminal probe into Joe Biden, who was accused of improperly forcing the ouster of the country’s prosecutor general in 2016, a police spokesperson said. The investigation was launched in February after the ousted prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, appealed to a court. Under Ukrainian law, anyone can go to court to request an investigation if the State Investigative Bureau declines to open one on its own. The courts overwhelmingly order law enforcement to launch criminal cases even in the absence of evidence, according to Vitaly Shabunin, the co-founder of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, a Kyiv-based watchdog group.

We are not aware that NBC followed up on their reporting with the stunning news reported by Chanel Rion on OAN a couple days ago:

UKRAINE HAS NOW LISTED JOE BIDEN AS WANTED ON Class A felony charges. pic.twitter.com/Kla7sY3gXx — 101010 (@SatoshiMed) November 17, 2020

The Biden family were grifters who stole from the American people and used America’s might to steal from other countries as well. Big Media is on their side and is preventing the truth from being told to the American people.



