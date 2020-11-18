https://conservativebrief.com/fox-news-fires-29397/

Fox News has done it again.

The network has decided to part ways with contributor John Solomon, The Daily Caller reported.

Although Solomon has kept up appearances on Fox Business, viewers may have noticed that Solomon has been missing from Fox News since July.

During those Fox Business appearances, the outlet stopped referring to Solomon as a “Fox contributor.”

This led to speculation that Fox had dropped Solomon, and the Daily Caller has now confirmed that this is indeed the case.

The report added:

While Solomon’s hits on Fox News have dried up in recent months—he has not appeared since July—he has remained a regular presence on the Fox Business Network’s stridently pro-Trump shows hosted by Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo. In his recent appearances, he has been identified solely as the editor-in-chief of his right-wing digital outlet Just The News, or as the author of Fallout, his latest book, which was heartily endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The last time he was identified as a Fox contributor on its airwaves was during an Oct. 14 appearance on Bartiromo’s morning FBN show. Solomon’s Twitter account does not list Fox News in his bio.

Solomon gained notoriety for his reporting on the Russian collusion investigation following President Donald Trump’s election.

Solomon specifically covered the claims made by Trump that former President Barack Obama’s administration had spied on Trump’s campaign.

In 2017, Solomon started working at The Hill. After questions were raised about his reporting, The Hill decided to move Solomon to its opinion section.

Solomon stopped working at The Hill in 2019, but the outlet continued an investigation into Solomon’s reporting, particularly on Trump’s Ukraine phone call and following impeachment.

Solomon earned the position of on-air contributor with Fox in 2019.

Before that, he had been making regular appearances on Hannity where he was identified as an “investigative journalist” and discussed his reporting on the Russia and Ukraine situations.

Fox parts ways with John Solomon. I assume this means Fox Business too. Solomon was a regular on Lou Dobbs’s show, and last week predicted there could be John Durham developments this week… https://t.co/0qBJjOP0S8 via @thedailybeast — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) November 12, 2020

Sadly, Solomon is just one of many pro-Trump figures who have been scalped by Fox News.

Melissa Francis, regularly seen on the Fox News show “Outnumbered,” has been off the air for over a month and is probably at the end of her run at the network.

Francis has not been seen on the program since Oct. 7.

Fox News has abandoned its conservative base and gone all-in on the President-elect Joe Biden train in a way not many had imagined.

And as part of that effort, the network canceled Judge Jeanine Pirro’s show last Saturday after a dispute over coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

And that is not the only part of this that is frustrating.

In an apparent change, the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post has also shifted to be more anti-President Trump.

Last week, Fox News host Leland Vittert got into a heated exchange with Erin Perrine, a spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Vittert was beyond rude to Perrine, telling her to “keep smirking and rolling your eyes” during the off-the-rails interview.

