Hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters rallied last Saturday in the nation’s capital in support of President Donald Trump.

During the rally hundreds of Trump supporters started chanting, “FOX News Sucks!”

This was a direct rip against the anti-Trump channel that still refuses to report on the truth of the 2020 election.

Shame on FOX!

MASSIVE CROWD CHANTING “FOX NEWS SUCKS!” If FOX news want’s to report like CNN, they will get ratings like CNN. pic.twitter.com/enV336Rzu0 — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020

Viewers have turned on FOX News for turning on them.

And now it is playing out in the ratings.

For the first time since 2001 MSNBC beat FOX News in the daytime ratings.

That is a HUGE warning shot to FOX!

MSNBC reported:

MSNBC touted its dayside shows in a release that said it had won more viewers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. than Fox News for the first time since 2001. It also touted that “Morning Joe” with Joe Scarborough had averaged 1.62 million viewers for the week. Fox News received 1.38 million viewers for that time period for the week.

