The scandal involving California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom attending a dinner with several other people amid the coronavirus pandemic grew on Wednesday after photos emerged of the event that showed at least two top officials from the California Medical Association attending the dinner.

“CEO Dustin Corcoran and top CMA lobbyist Janus Norman both joined the dinner at the French Laundry, an elite Napa fine dining restaurant, to celebrate the 50th birthday of lobbyist and longtime Newsom adviser Jason Kinney, a representative of the powerful interest group confirmed Wednesday morning,” Politico reported. “The presence of CMA brass could amplify criticisms of the dinner occurring despite coronavirus restrictions that have limited Californians’ movements and constrained businesses.”

The group claimed that their dinner did not violate the state’s coronavirus guidelines and claimed that it was held outside, despite a witness saying that sliding glass doors had to be closed because of how loud the group was.

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

“The CMA has long been a powerful presence in the state Capitol, and its Sacramento officials are longtime friends with Kinney,” Politico added. “The group spent $2.1 million last year lobbying state leaders.”

The photos and newly released details surrounding the dinner only amplified criticisms of Newsom, whom many have slammed over his apparent hypocrisy.

In June, the CMA tweeted: “Anyone who wants businesses to reopen and schools to open in the fall should wear a mask. Anyone who wants to slow the spread of COVID-19 should wear a mask. Anyone who wants to protect themselves, their neighbor and their community should wear a mask. Wear a mask.”

The photos obtained by the local FOX affiliate do not appear to show anyone at the event wearing a mask.

Just last month, Newsom’s office instructed people in his state that they had to wear a mask in between bites of food if they were going out to eat.

“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend?” Newsom’s office tweeted. “Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy.”

Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy. #SlowtheSpreadhttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/Y4fcDO5Zke — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 3, 2020

Numerous California Democrats have landed in hot water lately for not following coronavirus guidelines.

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a San Francisco hair salon on Monday afternoon for a wash and blow-out, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic,” Fox News reported. “In security footage obtained by Fox News, and timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. Pacific Time, the California powerhouse is seen walking through ESalonSF San Francisco with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was spotted this week on Capitol Hill not wearing a mask while inside walking around and talking to people.

Over the summer, Feinstein said, “While at least 28 states have mask requirements in place, the Administration and several governors have still refused this simple but powerful way to stop the spread of disease. Congress must step in to ensure our constituents are protected. Research shows that masks reduce transmission of the coronavirus. Wearing masks in public should be mandatory. Period.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), without a mask, walks through the corridor before today’s Facebook/Twitter CEO hearing. pic.twitter.com/lYTVMEa3Dw — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020

