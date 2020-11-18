https://www.dailywire.com/news/georgia-audit-catches-third-batch-of-uncounted-votes-favoring-trump

A third batch of missed votes in Georgia has been found and tabulated, narrowing Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump in the state.

An audit of the election in Georgia uncovered dozens of uncounted votes in the town of Between in Walton County. Election officials found 284 ballots that, once counted, netted Trump another 176 votes and cut slightly into Biden’s lead, according to the Walton Tribune.

Board of Election Chairwoman Lori Wood said the votes were missed after election officials in Between did not upload the ballots run through one of its precinct’s two voting machines.

“One of them got uploaded and another one didn’t,” Wood told the Tribune.

“We would have discovered [the error]. Maybe not this week, but we would have discovered it,” she added. “The audit brought it to our attention sooner.”

Former Vice President Biden still maintains a lead of nearly 13,000 votes over Trump. The batch of uncounted votes found in pro-Trump Walton County is the third such error revealed in the audit of Georgia’s election. Batches of thousands of uncounted votes each also turned up in Floyd County and Fayette County. In each case, the uncounted ballots favored Trump and cut into Biden’s lead.

[After a batch of more than 2,600 uncounted votes were found on a memory card in Floyd County on Monday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office said the oversight appeared to be an isolated incident and blamed “gross incompetence.”

“The Floyd County situation was unfortunate,” Gabriel Sterling, an official with Raffensperger’s office, told The New York Times. “The majority of the counties right now are finding zero deviations from the original number of ballots.”

A second memory card with nearly 2,800 uncounted votes on it was found in Fayette County on Tuesday. As The Daily Wire reported:

A second county in Georgia has found a memory card with thousands of votes that had not been uploaded into the system used in the state. The majority of the votes were for President Donald Trump. “Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State’s Office describes what happened in Fayette County: There were votes that had been scanned and were on a memory card, but the issue was that they hadn’t been uploaded,” 11Alive News reported. “He said it was more easily discoverable than the issue in Floyd County, because they were able to see that the number of people who were checked in on the early voting file in Fayette was higher than the number of people there was in the county’s reported vote total.”

Prominent members of the GOP have called on Raffensperger, also a Republican, to resign amid Georgia’s chaotic election process. On Nov. 9, both of Georgia’s GOP senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, echoed their Democratic challengers’ calls that Raffensperger should resign over errors in the state’s election process.

“While blame certainly lies elsewhere as well, the buck ultimately stops with the Secretary of State. The mismanagement and lack of transparency from the Secretary of State is unacceptable. Honest elections are paramount to the foundations of our democracy,” Loeffler and Perdue said in a joint statement. “The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

Raffensperger hit back at the senators in his own statement, saying, “That is not going to happen. The voters of Georgia hired me, and the voters will be the one to fire me.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

