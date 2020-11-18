https://www.theepochtimes.com/georgia-officials-investigating-election-sloppiness-in-largest-county_3583863.html

Georgia officials are probing the handling of the presidential election in the state’s largest county. Officials are seeing “managerial sloppiness” and “chain of custody” issues in Fulton County, which has a population of about a million and includes Atlanta, Gabriel Sterling with the secretary of state’s office told reporters on Tuesday. One probe centers around a reported burst water pipe on Election Day at State Farm Arena, where workers were tallying mail-in ballots. “We had an investigator there who had left and we sent somebody back. So there may be a time period where not everything was looked at at one time. And that’s what we’re trying to get down to,” Sterling said. “That’s why we’re looking at the video from State Farm and trying to get down to what exactly the timeline was, and making sure that there was an observer there, and if there wasn’t, then we have …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

