November 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A recount being conducted by Georgia is not likely to change the result that gave Democrat Joe Biden a victory in the southern state in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told CNN on Wednesday.

“We’re finishing up, waiting for a few more counties to get back to us – some of the large counties – but I don’t believe at the end of the day it’ll change the total results,” Raffensperger said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

