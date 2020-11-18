https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/georgia-recount-witnesses-swear-have-seen-votes-trump-counted-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Several witnesses to parts of the presidential recount in Georgia have signed sworn statements testifying that they observed ballots cast for President Trump counted instead for Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Lin Wood, an attorney for the Trump campaign, filed affidavits with a federal court in Georgia earlier this week as part of an emergency motion to stop the certification of the election results in Georgia. The recount officially ended at the end of the day on Wednesday.

Nine individuals sites in the affidavits swore to have seen suspicious mail-in ballots, almost uniformly cast for Biden. The ballots were in pristine condition and had no creases on them, according to the affidavits, which seems to appear unusual considering mail-in ballots must be folded to fit into the envelope in which they are mailed.

“It was pristine. There was a difference in the texture of the paper – it was if they were intended for absentee use, but had not been used for that purpose. There were no markings on the ballots to show where they had come from, or where they had been processed. I observed that the markings for the candidates on these ballots were unusually uniform, perhaps even with a ballot marking device,” Susan Voyles, a poll manager with two-decades of experience, wrote in her affidavit about her time at a recount center in Fulton County.

“By my estimate in observing these ballots, approximately 98% constituted votes for Joe Biden,” she continued.

Several additional witnesses documented seeing similar occurrences at recount sites across the state.

Three more individuals said they saw ballots cast for Trump being placed in a pile with Biden votes.

Nicholas Zeher, a recount observer in Henry County, testified that “based on my observations, I believe that additional absentee ballots were cast for Donald Trump but counted for Joe Biden. I further believe that there was widespread fraud favoring Joe Biden.”

Consetta Johnson, who monitored the recount effort in Cobb County, said she witnessed similar activities taking place at her recount site, in addition to watching poll workers “putting the already separated paper receipt ballots in the ‘No Vote’ and ‘Jorgensen’ tray, and removing them and putting them inside the Biden tray.”

Tally errors in several other Georgia counties that came out to falsely favor Joe Biden over President Trump by thousands of votes have been discovered because of the recount in Georgia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

