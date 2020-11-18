https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2020/11/18/georgia-secretary-state-almost-no-difference-dominion-vote-tabulations-hand-recount/
About The Author
Related Posts
Twitter flags Nikki Haley for saying obviously true things
November 15, 2020
Debate commission: Last night's sh*tshow proved that the remaining debates will require “additional structure”; Update: Cutting mics?
September 30, 2020
Bush v Gore's winning attorney: “I do believe the election is over”
November 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy