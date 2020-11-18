https://www.foxnews.com/sports/giants-player-tests-positive-coronavirus-graham-gano-reserve-covid-19-list

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday after an unnamed player tested positive for the virus the night before.

One player is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, the Giants said in a statement. The positive test prompted the team to shut down the training facility to all but staff on Tuesday.

“The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated. Two close contacts, both staff members, were identified and were informed to remain home today,” the team added. “We are working closely with the NFL’s chief medical officer regarding next protocol steps.”

Several hours later the Giants placed Gano on the reserve list. Sources told ESPN that the veteran kicker was the player who tested positive.

Gano is the second Giants player to test positive. Will Hernandez was placed on the list after testing positive in October.

Gano signed with the Giants in August after eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He is 21 for 22 on field goal attempts and 16 for 16 on extra points.

Players will work remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday but are on a bye week. They are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29.

