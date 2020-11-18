https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-campaign-attorneys-explain-theory-massive-voter-fraud-multiple-key?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Trump campaign senior legal advisers Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell on Thursday described patterns of potential massive voter fraud on Election Day and outlined what they say are remaining “multiple pathways to victory” for President Trump and the legal strategies they are pursing to get there.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, spent the bulk of his speaking time during the press conference discussing specific evidence of voter fraud the campaign has collected in the 16 days since the election, which includes hundreds of signed affidavits from individuals alleging criminal election activity took place in major cities like Detroit and Philadelphia.

Giuliani called what the campaign attorneys are finding a “pattern” that “repeats itself in multiple states … specifically focused on big cities … that, as you would imagine, are controlled by Democrats.”

He said that Philadelphia and Detroit have lengthy histories of cheating during elections, saying that Philadelphia, in particular, has cheated in every election that has been held in the past 60 years.

“You could say a similar thing about Detroit,” he continued.

Giuliani, who has been leading the campaign’s legal efforts and strategies in most states, then described the type of voter fraud he believes took place across the swing-state Pennsylvania. He declared that, according to evidence accrued by the team of senior attorneys, 682,770 ballots cast in the state were not inspected, “which renders them ballots that were null and void.”

Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania is only about 140,000 votes, which the Trump campaign believes is a number gained from the illegally counted ballots they described.

At one point, Giuliani demonstrated to the crowd how to use a mail-in ballot, and why, without a Republican and Democratic inspector present to watch the unsealing of the envelope, fraud could easily transpire.

Many of the affidavits and voter discrepancy patterns described by Giuliani have been covered as developing stories by Just the News, including cases in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Giuliani described similar types of potential election tampering taking place in the less obvious states of New Mexico and Virginia.

Giuliani called the efforts of those seeking to undermine the U.S. presidential election via a large scale voter fraud operation, “clearly illegal, clearly voter fraud, easily provable, hundreds of witnesses, maybe thousands.”

He also attacked the mainstream media for covering inaccurately the quality of evidence collected by the Trump legal team. When discussing the hundreds of affidavits his team has collected, he said to reporters, “You should’ve had the time and energy to read these things.”

He further chastised the media, saying that witnesses that have given the Trump legal team sworn affidavits do not wish to have their names made public because of the dangers to themselves, their families, and their livelihoods they believe they would face.

“That comes about because of the hysterical way in which you have covered Donald Trump for the last four years,” Giuliani said.

In a moment that could potentially undermine the campaign’s strategy pertaining to a number of lawsuits that have been filed around the country, Giuliani said that there were plenty of judges who would rule against their arguments and issue “ridiculously irrational opinions” to side with Democratic politicians, with whom their political stances align.

He repeatedly referred to the Democratic voter fraud machine, saying their attempt to reverse the results of the election were “good.”

I don’t know that they were that good, because they made significant mistakes, like all crooks do. And we caught them,” he said.

Defense attorney Sidney Powell, who is also representing former national security adviser Michael Flynn in his ongoing legal battle, also spoke during the conference about the voting machines used to tally ballots during the election, which she claimed were being tampered with by communist forces outside of the United States.

Specifically, she said that powers affiliated with George Soros in Cuba, Venezuela, and likely China had programmed some ballot counting machines to skew outcomes in favor of Biden and against Trump.

Of the legal challenges ahead, she said “we will not be intimidated,” and cited the million of Americans who cast ballots for the president.

“American patriots are fed up with the corruption from the local level to the highest level of our government,” she said. “We are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who voted for freedom.”

