https://thehill.com/homenews/526534-gop-lawmaker-says-colleagues-waiting-for-trump-to-come-to-terms-with-loss

Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerHouse GOP lawmaker: Biden should be recognized as president-elect Most Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election The Memo: Trump lost but is not vanquished MORE (R-Ill.) said in an interview Wednesday that he thinks Republicans are waiting for President Trump Donald John Trump46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn’t fire top cybersecurity official MORE to come to terms with his projected electoral defeat before acknowledging Joe Biden Joe Biden46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn’t fire top cybersecurity official MORE as president-elect.

“It’s just a matter of a lot of people waiting out until, you know, the president comes to terms with this,” Kinzinger said during an interview on CNN’s “New Day” when asked about feedback from his GOP colleagues.

“Look, we all believe that every vote should count and we all believe that in this election, every lawsuit that’s legitimate could be, you know, gone through,” Kinzinger continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But we have a tradition in this country of looking at the results, congratulating the president-elect, starting the transition process and going forward … that is essential to the passage and the strength and the survival of democracy,” he added.

Trump has not conceded the election and has made repeated claims, without evidence, that the election was stolen from him. His campaign has launched legal challenges in a handful of battleground states where the race was close, though the effort has faced a series of setbacks in court.

While the number of congressional Republicans to congratulate Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisOn The Money: Trump’s controversial Fed nominee stalled | Economists warn of lag time between vaccine and recovery | Business group calls for national mask mandate, COVID-19 relief Biden, Harris briefed by national security experts amid transition obstacles Graham becomes center of Georgia storm MORE has been rising in recent days, many GOP lawmakers have also been tight-lipped about doing so publicly as Trump refuses to concede.

Kinzinger was one of first few Republicans in Congress to come out and congratulate Biden shortly after a number of outlets projected him as winner of the presidential race earlier this month.

“Our nation deserves two competing parties who can work together when possible, and compete honorably when not,” he said in a congratulatory message on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview on CNN, Kinzinger also took aim at Trump’s decision to oust top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs.

Trump announced Krebs’s ouster via tweet on Tuesday night while claiming without evidence that the election was marked by “massive improprieties and fraud — including dead people voting.”

“Chris Krebs said the election is secure … and of course, that is counter to what the president is trying to say,” Kinzinger told CNN.

“There’s like a loyalty purge going on in the last month of the White House,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

