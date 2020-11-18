https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/18/gov-andrew-cuomo-on-covid-19-rules-if-you-were-smart-none-of-this-would-be-a-problem/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo literally wrote the book on how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he must know what he’s talking about. He’s blamed President Trump for the spread of the virus, and now he’s blaming you: If you’d just followed the rules, “none of this would be a problem.”

“It’s all self-imposed. If you didn’t eat the cheesecake you wouldn’t have a weight problem.”

