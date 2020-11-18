https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/18/gov-cuomo-throws-a-temper-tantrum-as-nyc-shuts-down-in-person-education-during-his-press-briefing/

And there it is. . .

New York City is suspending in-person learning starting tomorrow:

BREAKING: NYC school system will temporarily close tomorrow. Chancellor Carranza just announced in email to principals. https://t.co/T1dAbfqHI9 — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 18, 2020

Here’s the email that was sent to principals:

Here’s the email from Carranza to principals, sent about 5 min ago: pic.twitter.com/o6yaFy2zzh — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 18, 2020

And Gov. Cuomo will reportedly not intervene:

Cuomo just he is deferring to city’s numbers on closing schools. So he is not stepping in here.

This is a huge disruption for 300K families in classrooms, their families, and their teachers. https://t.co/T1dAbfqHI9 — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 18, 2020

But he appears entirely out of the loop:

Ok state of things: Cuomo is screaming at @JimmyVielkind because he asked whether NYC schools are open tomorrow. We have NO IDEA whether schools are open tomorrow. — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 18, 2020

This story broke literally during the governor’s press briefing:

WHILE Cuomo is in a briefing, NYC tries to close schools tomorrow according to the NYTimes? One constant about this pandemic NYC and state levels are literally never on the same page. — Nellie ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🇯🇲🗽 (@BklynActiveMama) November 18, 2020

Here he is yelling at the reporter who dared to ask him to clarify what’s going on:

Watch the testy exchange between Gov. Cuomo and @JimmyVielkind over school openings.pic.twitter.com/POwVxX4NTl — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2020

There’s zero leadership in New York state right now. None:

Cuomo refuses to answer whether schools are open tomorrow, de Blasio is now 4 full hours late for his press conference, the city and state use different numbers for average positivity rate. — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 18, 2020

Keep in mind, they are just letting parents know about this right now and it takes effect tomorrow:

The Mayor waited until after 2 pm the day before the closure to tell us. My kids are in Cohort B, and tmrw was our only in-person school day this week. Carranza foregrounding his email to principals with 0.19 percent positivity rate in NYC public schools is a huge tell https://t.co/0kJ8wswbLK — Michael Roston (@michaelroston) November 18, 2020

Note: Mayor de Blasio hasn’t even announced this yet! Parents only know this because of the email to principals:

De Blasio hasn’t even officially announced this yet. Not sure when he will.

Educators got just 15 hours of notice that the country’s largest school system was shutting down tomorrow morning. https://t.co/T1dAbfqHI9 — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 18, 2020

