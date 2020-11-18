https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/happening-now-trump-supporters-gather-outside-ny-governor-andrew-cuomos-house-chanting-will-rock-video/

A large crowd of Trump supporters have gathered outside New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s house.

The group, upset about the lockdown, sang Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

HAPPENING NOW – Crowd gathers outside Governor Cuomo’s house in New York chanting “We will rock you!”pic.twitter.com/vOFAvO8Akl — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 18, 2020

New Yorkers are protesting outside of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s house to protest COVID lockdowns and curfews. Trump flags flying high. DEFY ALL ORDERS. pic.twitter.com/31mnSQ65jk — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) November 18, 2020

Cuomo has signed an executive order limiting the number of people at Thanksgiving gatherings — which many county sheriffs have said they will not enforce.

“New York follows the science. We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread. To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people. This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm,” Cuomo tweeted on November 11.

Fulton County Sherriff Richard Giardino told CNN that he believes the order violates the constitution.

“I don’t think the Constitution allows for the infringement on the number of people in your own home,” he said. “He has authority to do a lot but not to tell law enforcement to get into someone’s house and count who is there.

“My position as a sheriff is that I took the same oath the governor did… and I don’t take any issue with the governors intent… to do what is best under the circumstances, but as a constitutional officer I have an obligation to the constituents in my county to follow that law,” he said.

Other sheriffs have expressed similar sentiments.

