Harvard University students are reportedly circulating a petition in an attempt to get school officials to ban former Trump administration officials from attending, speaking, or teaching at the university.

Fox Business reported that the petition calls on Harvard to “create and share with students transparent guidelines” with students if they do plan to allow a former Trump official on campus. Charles Gasparino tweeted that the petition is “asking classmates to sign on to an effort to hold the Trump administration ‘accountable’ by keeping them off campus.”

“The petition, discovered by Fox Business’ Lydia Moynihan, represented the latest attempt to punish Trump associates,” Fox Business reported.

The outlet added that this isn’t the first attempt by Harvard to squash conservative speech.

“Last year, the university came under fire for requiring a ‘neutral’ moderator to be present for controversial speakers. The policy reportedly allowed the moderator to impose a ‘two-strike’ rule on interruptions and had to be registered with the Dean of Students’ Office a month in advance. An editorial for The Harvard Crimson, a student-run paper, blasted the policy and its other aspects as ‘paternalistic, ineffective, and contrary to the College’s stated goals of free speech,’” Fox Business reported.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and former presidential candidate Evan McMullin suggested a list should be made of anyone who supporter Trump’s legal actions to investigate potential voter fraud in the 2020 election:

McMullin tweeted, “We should keep and publish a list of everyone who assists Trump’s frivolous and dangerous attacks on the election. Name and shame forever.” The next day, McMullin was echoed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who called for the archiving of the public statements of Trump supporters, tweeting, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

A group replied to Ocasio-Cortez saying they were working on a list called The Trump Accountability project, according to Fox Business:

The tweets came from Emily Abrams, a former aide to presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and Michael Simon, who worked for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. “We should welcome in our fellow Americans with whom we differ politically,” the group’s website reads. “But those who took a paycheck from the Trump administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart.”

Many conservatives ridiculed the suggestion, including attorney Daniel Ravicher.

“Yes let’s make a list of everyone who disagrees with Democrats. Then we’ll make them wear special armbands so everyone can tell who they are. After that we’ll put them into the same neighborhood together and blame them for all our problems. After that, camps and final solution,” he tweeted. “Footnote: My entire Ukrainian Jewish family, including my grandfather, was killed by Hitler. So, yeah, I kinda don’t like government officials making lists of people that don’t agree with them so they, although having violated no law, can nonetheless be ‘held accountable.’”

