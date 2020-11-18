https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/18/harvard-students-reportedly-circulating-petition-to-keep-trump-administration-alumni-off-campus/

As Twitchy reported, once it appeared Joe Biden had won the election, lists suddenly became very popular. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wanted to know who was compiling data on Trump allies, and the (now defunct?) Trump Accountability Project stepped up and said it was. “We should keep and publish a list of everyone who assists Trump’s frivolous and dangerous attacks on the election,” tweeted Evan McMullin. “Name and shame forever.” No one on the Left wanted to see Trump administration officials rewarded with six-figure gigs as contributors on cable news.

Now we’re learning that a group of students at Harvard is circulating a petition to keep any Trump administration alumni from attending, teaching, or speaking at Harvard.

(1/3) SCOOP via @LJMoynihan: A group of @Harvard students is seeking to ban any Trump administration alum from attending, teaching, or speaking at Harvard, according a Harvard student with direct knowledge. — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 17, 2020

(2/3) They’re circulating a petition asking classmates to sign on to an effort to hold the Trump administration “accountable” by keeping them off campus. — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 17, 2020

(3/3) In the event the university does associate with a Trump alum, they demand the school “create and share with students transparent guidelines” as to why that Trump official is allowed on campus. No comment from Harvard. — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 17, 2020

It’s just a student petition, but it shows that even the 18—21 set can have the same totalitarian aspirations as adults.

This is our best and brightest, folks! These people are going to be flummoxed when an actual dictator comes to power punishing political enemies and these people won’t have seen it coming because they don’t know what it looks like! — Aaron (@ariweisman) November 17, 2020

These are not our best and brightest. — rickwood (@rickwood) November 18, 2020

This will certainly aid in creating unity… good grief. — Kerry Austin (@KerryIGP) November 18, 2020

Aggressively unpleasant teenagers who want adult day care and stifled thought. Who the hell wants to spend time on a campus, anyway? — daniel burlington (@danielburlingt1) November 18, 2020

Nobody cares about Harvard or why they think — Todd Windholz (@tewind16) November 17, 2020

The danger behind this is extreme — Sweet Dik Willy (@futureCCT) November 17, 2020

Why we ignore Ivy …as it is really poisonous. — fb observer (@PBWally) November 18, 2020

Marxist Children of the Corn. — LP (@Jael7102) November 18, 2020

This is a sign of discrimination and untolerance. The word University comes from “universe” of thinking. I am not American but I am truly sad for what you guys are going through, same happened in Venezuela 😔 — D (@LoJuroYonoFui) November 18, 2020

Universities have been the cause of the US slide toward socialism. This is just another example of being closed minded. Disgusting. — HarleyDF (@HarleyDF) November 18, 2020

These are the students that make all Harvard kids look bad. — Nick DiGiovanni (@chefnickdigi) November 18, 2020

Well then maybe their fascist, bigoted students and faculty can NOT receive public funding. Cancel culture needs to END! Disgusting! — Rebecca Witherspoon (@rwitherspoon608) November 18, 2020

Imagine if corporations did this to Harvard students when looking for jobs. — Dead Zed (@pulgalization) November 18, 2020

