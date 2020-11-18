https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/18/harvard-students-reportedly-circulating-petition-to-keep-trump-administration-alumni-off-campus/

As Twitchy reported, once it appeared Joe Biden had won the election, lists suddenly became very popular. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wanted to know who was compiling data on Trump allies, and the (now defunct?) Trump Accountability Project stepped up and said it was. “We should keep and publish a list of everyone who assists Trump’s frivolous and dangerous attacks on the election,” tweeted Evan McMullin. “Name and shame forever.” No one on the Left wanted to see Trump administration officials rewarded with six-figure gigs as contributors on cable news.

Now we’re learning that a group of students at Harvard is circulating a petition to keep any Trump administration alumni from attending, teaching, or speaking at Harvard.

It’s just a student petition, but it shows that even the 18—21 set can have the same totalitarian aspirations as adults.

