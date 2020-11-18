https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/harvard-graduate-students-start-petition-ban-trump-officials-school?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Students from Harvard’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences drafted a petition that seeks to ban Trump administration officials from ever speaking at the Ivy League campus.

“A group of @Harvard students is seeking to ban any Trump administration alum from attending, teaching, or speaking at Harvard, according a Harvard student with direct knowledge,” Charles Gasparino of Fox Business wrote on Twitter.

Fox Business later reported that the petition calls for Harvard to “create and share with students transparent guidelines” if a former Trump official is set to come to the campus.

“Despite opposition from some schools within the university, the revised petition was reportedly approved by students at the Harvard’s Medical School and Divinity School,” Fox reported.

However, students at the Harvard’s Kennedy School and Harvard Business School were less enthusiastic, according to FOX Business.

“A few other conservative students and I made the point we can’t just target Republicans, that isn’t what the Kennedy School stands for,” Carter Estes, a Kennedy School student told FOX Business.

But students at Harvard Medical School and Divinity School reportedly approved the petition in its latest form.

Alan Dershowitz, the Felix Frankfurter professor of Law Emeritus at Harvard Law School, called the petition a “new McCarthyism.”

Dershowitz, a lawyer who was part of President Trump’s legal team during his Senate impeachment trial, told Fox Business that he would “challenge any ban.”

