The lawsuits are flying in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin over a plethora of anomalies where ballots, vote counting, voting systems, and voter-turn out are concerned. But one pollster has found an anomaly that occurred in just the four urban centers where the most fraud is claimed.

Richard Baris of Big Data Poll, in analyzing voter turn-out in America’s urban centers, found a strange and curious – a suspicious – anomaly exclusive to Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

The analysis reveals that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden underperformed 2016 Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in each and every urban center across the United States but for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

“Trump won the largest non-white vote share for a Republican presidential candidate in 60 years,” the Democracy Institute’s Patrick Basham writes citing Baris’ analysis. “Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton in every major metro area around the country, save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia.”

In the ““big cities in swing states run by Democrats,” notes noted election analyst Robert Barnes referencing Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, “the vote even exceeded the number of registered voters.”

In citing this analysis, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA), said, “I think [Biden] would have to do a lot to convince Republicans that this is anything except a left-wing power grab, financed by people like George Soros, deeply laid in at the local level, and, frankly, I think that it is a corrupt, stolen election.”

“We believe these people are thieves,” Gingrich continued. “We believe the big city machines are corrupt… it is impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states.”

