Sidney Powell went on Newsmax Tuesday night and discussed the efforts of the Trump team to stop the attempted steal of the US Election by the Biden Campaign.

The great attorney of General Michael Flynn and now President Trump. Sidney Powell, was on with Greg Kelly on Newsmax last night and she discussed the colossal corruption that was used in the 2020 election to steal the election for Joe Biden. She shared:

And the will of the people in this country was that Donald Trump win in a landslide. If we can get to the bottom of it, and I am determined to do that, I think we’ll find he had at least 80 million votes. The only reason the glitches happened in the system is because he was so, had so far many more votes than they had calculated in advance. Their algorithms wouldn’t perform the functions they had originally performed that were set to perform. They couldn’t make up the vote count. He gotten so many hundreds of thousands more than they planned. So that’s when they had to stop the counting and come up with a way to back-fill votes or destroy votes for Trump while they fabricated votes for Biden.

Sidney Powell confirmed what we have been reporting – that large dumps of hundreds of thousands of votes were recorded early in the morning after the election in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan. After these dumps were recorded, in all of these states nearly every entry of new votes came in at an exact percent in hundreds of entries with Biden leading Trump by the same percent (i.e. 51% to 49%, Biden to Trump).

Again, we found that after Biden was finally (given) the lead, almost every single entry after that was at the same ratio of Biden to Trump votes in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan:

The Biden election steal is the boldest and most corrupt action in US history. This even far exceeds the Russia collusion scam.

