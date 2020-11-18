https://hannity.com/media-room/is-he-serious-cuomo-blames-trump-drug-companies-for-speedy-vaccine-asks-why-so-fast/
IS HE SERIOUS? Cuomo BLAMES Trump, Drug Companies for Speedy Vaccine, Asks ‘Why So Fast?’
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo left millions of radio listeners scratching their heads this week when he bizarrely blamed President Trump and drug companies for a speedy CoVID vaccine; asking the hosts “Why is it moving so fast?
The post IS HE SERIOUS? Cuomo BLAMES Trump, Drug Companies for Speedy Vaccine, Asks ‘Why So Fast?’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.