We all know that all the rules about staying home and avoiding crowds went out the window when Black Lives Matter protests hit the streets. Now the rules are literally hitting home. There’s been a lot of talk about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo limiting Thanksgiving get-togethers to 10 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is limiting family gatherings to six people.

Jesse Kelly knows what to say if the COVID police come knocking at your door November 26:

Winner.

