We all know that all the rules about staying home and avoiding crowds went out the window when Black Lives Matter protests hit the streets. Now the rules are literally hitting home. There’s been a lot of talk about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo limiting Thanksgiving get-togethers to 10 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is limiting family gatherings to six people.

Oregon’s Gov. orders a 6 person limit for all social gatherings, including Thanksgiving @OregonGovBrown discusses https://t.co/Znhz1cULSt pic.twitter.com/07pGXJTk3W — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) November 16, 2020

Jesse Kelly knows what to say if the COVID police come knocking at your door November 26:

REMINDER: You’re not gathering with family for Thanksgiving. You’re holding a memorial for John Lewis. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 18, 2020

A great man. Refreshments and seating will be set up in the dining room. — Bill Quegan (@BQuegan) November 18, 2020

RIP Lewis and pass the potato’s please. pic.twitter.com/Myr9Sb0esh — RandL (@RandL_Neil) November 18, 2020

I heard that his favourite holiday was Thanksgiving so I am going to have the traditional foods in his memory — 80 Million Votes Jackson4 (@barbig26) November 18, 2020

That man loved Turkey goddammit. Do him proud. — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) November 18, 2020

We’re having a George Floyd Memorial Dinner. This year’s celebration happens to fall on the same day as Thanksgiving. — George_Smith (@P1_W_Michigan) November 18, 2020

Doesn’t count without a golden casket and horse drawn carriage — 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🏁President elect John Hawkins aka JHawk (@JohnHaw17578817) November 18, 2020

Shoot! I’m already attending the 1,362th memorial service for George Floyd at my sister’s. — TomBradysThumb (@TomsRightThumb) November 18, 2020

We’ll be peacefully protesting yams at the dinner table as we eat. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 18, 2020

My family is holding an important conference on white privilege. All summer I was told racism is a public health crisis. Feels good to do our part. — CPrice (@CPriceDenver) November 18, 2020

Or planning a night out with the family to loot? — Barry Lee (@SoldByBarry) November 18, 2020

Food looting taking place at my house — CrazyCatLady (@CrazyCa98705858) November 18, 2020

I’ll be rioting with my closest family and friends. — Brandon Hammond (@BrandonCHammond) November 18, 2020

I am inviting people to loot and riot at my house for Thanksgiving! (I mean-this is usually what happens yearly anyway when my young adult children arrive — Shelley (@shelley_redding) November 18, 2020

If your guests are carrying a tire iron or brick they don’t count against your maximum. — Joe Charlton (@JoeCharlton18) November 18, 2020

I put up Christmas lights against threats from my HOA. I already plan on just spewing social justice excuses in this order. 1. This is a BLM recognition ceremony.

2. This is a celebration for Biden/Harris.

3. This is a closed ceremony for (insert social justice cause here) — Isaac (@foxhound1235) November 18, 2020

My pet turkey died and we’re having a funeral next Thursday, in lieu of flowers please bring a side dish. — Reidar Sunderland (@ReidarSundy) November 18, 2020

LOL. Not only am I gathering with family but I’m gathering with friends also. Probably going to be 50 of us gathering with cars to be seen by everyone in the neighborhood. And you know what? Not a damn thing is going to be done by anyone to us. Party on, America — Malmo (@61JZ) November 18, 2020

We honor the passing of Merrick Garland every November at our home by pheasant hunting in the morning and then having a feast in his name…@ComfortablySmug pic.twitter.com/K5ZtcZHdqc — Geary (@indiucky) November 18, 2020

Californians can’t celebrate Thanksgiving indoors and must stay 6-feet apart but there will be a Lakers/Dodgers celebration in Los Angeles? https://t.co/ycSNbAzjg6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 28, 2020

