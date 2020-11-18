http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8RvnHYi_yvc/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated that there should be a Congressional investigation of the 2020 election by the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Jordan said, “So, Ranking Member [of the House Oversight Committee] Comer today — first call for an investigation. We sent a letter to Mr. Nadler and Chairwoman [of the House Oversight Committee] Maloney. Why don’t you guys investigate? The committees aren’t even meeting this week. Why not? Why not look into this? So, that, to me, is the fundamental question.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

