As we’ve already told you, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had to hit the “spin” button after being photographed at a birthday party that was clearly in violation of his own orders and guidelines for everybody else in the state.

Newsom laughably turned his own hypocrisy into “we all do it sometimes” situation:

“We all fall short.” Does that include the people Newsom was at the party with?

These are the people telling everybody to cancel Thanksgiving! How special.

Excellent idea.

Just for a little added perspective, the shot:

And the chaser:

“Rules for thee but not for me.”

