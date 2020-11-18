https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/18/just-gets-better-and-better-report-about-other-guests-at-party-gavin-newsom-attended-makes-the-hypocrisy-even-more-incredible/

As we’ve already told you, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had to hit the “spin” button after being photographed at a birthday party that was clearly in violation of his own orders and guidelines for everybody else in the state.

Newsom laughably turned his own hypocrisy into “we all do it sometimes” situation:

Gov. Gavin Newsom apologizes for attending party at French Laundry: “We’re all human. We all fall short sometimes.” pic.twitter.com/GPegzxt0dl — The Hill (@thehill) November 17, 2020

“We all fall short.” Does that include the people Newsom was at the party with?

California Medical Association officials were among the guests seated next to Gov. Gavin Newsom at a top California political operative’s opulent birthday dinner at the French Laundry restaurant this month. https://t.co/2t5oDjou1a — POLITICO California (@politicoca) November 18, 2020

These are the people telling everybody to cancel Thanksgiving! How special.

Just say you’re having dinner with a bunch of lobbyists for Thanksgiving and all will be well. https://t.co/2DmVHkq3Xh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 18, 2020

Excellent idea.

The CA governor and officials from the CA Medical Association all dined indoors while telling the rest of the state they’d kill grandma if they did the same. These people aren’t scared of getting COVID. That should tell you something. https://t.co/F2tdctbXfN — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) November 18, 2020

We’re all* in this together. * https://t.co/2PkI76Llfs — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 18, 2020

Of course they were! https://t.co/KIx9R2gUvw — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 18, 2020

This just gets better and better. https://t.co/0kLVBLlHRp — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 18, 2020

We hope you all have a great Thanksgiving dinner with your families just as California’s leaders enjoyed a swanky dinner together https://t.co/rrZYH2HCGA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 18, 2020

If they didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have standards at all. — Mr Weeks (@OneSynn) November 18, 2020

Just for a little added perspective, the shot:

EXCLUSIVE: Full story re: photos of Gavin Newsom at Napa dinner party we obtained. Responses from Newsom’s team as well as Jason Kinney’s team included. His team also referred us to a Town & Country magazine photo describing the seating as outdoors. https://t.co/LmQ2yIggGf @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

And the chaser:

“Rules for thee but not for me.”

