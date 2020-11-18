https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/just-democrats-elect-nancy-pelosi-speaker-house-two-years/

House Democrats voted Wednesday to elect Nancy Pelosi (CA) as Speaker of the House for the 117th Congress.

“Congratulations to Speaker Pelosi, once again elected by House Democrats to be our fearless leader and nominee for Speaker of the House for the 117th Congress!” House Democrats said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Pelosi was visibly irritated last Friday morning when a reporter asked her if she takes any responsibility for the loss of House seats.

“Do you take any responsibility for the loss of House seats?” a reporter asked.

“I accept credit for winning the majority and holding the House,” Pelosi said with her arms up.

The Democrats got shellacked in the House because Americans rejected their Marxism and calls for abolishing the police.

According to the fake polls and lying pundits, the Democrats were supposed to expand seats in the House under Pelosi’s leadership.

That didn’t happen.

Republicans have actually flipped 12 seats red and may flip a few more.

