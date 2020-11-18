https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kristi-noem-the-silent-mask-assassin/
Unfortunately, the spread of #COVID19 is rising in nearly every state, regardless of if they have mask mandates in place. Here in South Dakota, we’re focusing on solutions that DO good, not on responses that FEEL good. pic.twitter.com/3JD2N4YTch
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 19, 2020
Quick hit from Kristi Noem presser earlier today.
Here’s the full press conference