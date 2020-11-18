https://www.dailywire.com/news/lana-del-rey-addresses-mesh-face-mask-controversy-says-it-had-plastic-inside

In early October, singer Lana Del Rey took a beating on social media when photos went viral of her wearing a mesh face mask during a book signing. According to her, the mask had plastic behind it, which, based on the photos, appears accurate.

In a tweet on Monday, Del Rey responded to an article in The Michigan Daily saying that the singer’s mesh face mask may have gotten her canceled.

“Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside,” she tweeted. “They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that.”

“Again not that I believe it’s anyone’s business at all-but I made it clear who I voted for. And I don’t glamorize tough relationships,” she added. “Relationships can just be tough. Period. Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will. Thanks stay tuned.”

At the time of the controversy, people on social media immediately jumped to the worst of conclusions and scolded her.

“Girl that’s not a mask. you make good music but poor decisions,” said one Instagram follower.

“Girl not that mesh mask r u kidding me,” said another follower.

“Is that a mask? I think that mask does nothing,” said another.

The comments were overwhelmingly negative with few defenders in Del Rey’s corner. Del Rey’s sister, Caroline, later claimed that she tested negative for COVID-19 and practiced social distancing at the book signing.

Prior to that, Del Rey took on a wave of feminist and social justice scorn in May of this year when she dared to call out her critics for hypocritically dismissing her music as not being feminist enough while promoting the likes of Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating, etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?” Del Rey asked.

“I am fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world,” she continued.

Despite her passionate plea for fairness, critics on social media dinged Del Rey for criticizing Cardi B and Beyoncé — women of color.

“I don’t know who was giving Lana Del Rey a hard time but I’m pretty sure it wasn’t Black women. Girl, sing your little cocaine carols and leave us alone,” tweeted cultural critic and writer Jamilah Lemieux.

“I think Lana’s post would have been fine if she hadn’t compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she’s been treated worse by the media when that’s observably untrue,” tweeted writer and activist Shon Faye.

