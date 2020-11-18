http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0bHZi4Uk2fk/

Rapper Lil Wayne, who recently voiced support for President Donald Trump’s plan for black Americans, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an offense that carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, according to multiple reports.

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., allegedly had a gun and ammunition during a private flight on December 23 of last year despite a previous felony that prohibits possession of firearms.

Authorities said the 38-year-old rapper acknowledged owning the gold-plated handgun after his luggage was searched upon arriving in Miami on a private plane, according to federal court documents obtained by the Associated Press.

Lil Wayne Praises Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black Americans: ‘He Listened and Assured He Will and Can Get It Done’ https://t.co/RuUz2NTLfU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 30, 2020

The rapper’s attorney told the AP there are legal questions about whether the possession of a weapon by a felon who is not judged to be dangerous constitutes a crime.

“Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it,” attorney Howard Srebnick told the AP. “There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person.”

Lil Wayne shocked the rap world when he said he met with President Trump and voiced support for the president’s “platinum plan” to invest in black businesses and communities.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus ,” Lil Wayne tweeted in October. “Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership, He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

For his apparent endorsement of Trump, Lil Wayne received widespread mockery.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live made fun of his and fellow rapper Ice Cube’s support for the president, while actor Michael McKean, who is white, called him a “sellout.”

