Attorney Lin Wood, who is assisting President Trump’s legal challenge of vote counts, claims he has “irrefutable evidence” that Georgia state officials instructed local election officials to report original vote totals instead of the totals from the recount.

“This election was a fraud. Donald Trump won, I believe, clearly a 70%-plus landslide election in the nation,” Wood said in an interview on Mark Levin’s radio show Tuesday. “He probably won over 400 electoral votes.”

Wood said the Trump legal team is “uncovering, step by step, the layers on the onion, and we’re going to get to the truth.”

“And the truth is Donald Trump has been reelected by this country to serve for four more years,” he said.

On Tuesday night, Wood filed an emergency motion against the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to bar him from certifying the vote due to “defective absentee ballots.”

Good morning. Last night, I filed an Emergency Motion for Injunctive Relief against GA Secretary of State. Relief sought includes an order prohibiting certification which includes defective absentee ballots & requiring that a hand recount be performed.https://t.co/rHOU0buzro — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 18, 2020

Wood is calling for a special session of the Georgia legislature to select the Electoral College slate for Trump, who “won a landslide victory in Georgia, as he did across the nation.”

During the recount, about 2,600 previously uncounted ballots were discovered in reliably Republican Floyd County, Georgia, providing Trump with a net increase of 778 votes.

I have irrefutable evidence that GA local election officials were instructed by state to report original vote totals & NOT report recount totals which are different. These people are corrupt to point of criminality. They are intentionally engaged in fraud in a federal election. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 18, 2020

The attorney said a new election would then be required in January for all of the down-ballot races, because “the whole process was infected by the illegal absentee ballot procedure” and the Dominion Voting Systems machines.

He said the machines contained computer software that “manipulated” the vote.

Hear Wood’s remarks on Mark Levin’s radio show:

In an interview Monday, Wood said Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell have “the smoking guns” regarding the use of the Dominion machines to prove the president won the 2020 election.

“I’ve seen sworn affidavits, I’ve seen sworn video statements,” he said in a Newsmax TV interview with Howie Carr. “I think that Rudy and Sidney have done a magnificent job in a short period of time of piecing together a solid legal case on what was intended to be a complicated scheme of fraud as it relates to the voting machines.”

Powell has said she and her team are preparing to release evidence that will “overturn election results in multiple states,” claiming U.S. election software switched “millions of votes” from Trump to Biden.

‘Stop the steal’

On Wednesday, Georgia residents marched to the state capitol with Democratic Rep. Vernon Jones shouting “stop the steal” and demanding a meeting with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The deadline for finishing the manual recount of 5 million votes cast in the presidential race is Wednesday. The current count shows Joe Biden with a lead of less than 13,000 votes.

Jones, who campaigned for Trump, said the integrity of the Georgia election has been shaken amid the discovery of irregularities, investigative reporter Sara Carter reported. Twice this week, the recount has revealed that thousands of ballots were not uploaded into the voting system.

Ben Hendrick, a cyber security expert and GOP observer who worked the Cobb County recount facility over the weekend, told Carter that Republicans are demanding an investigation into missing ballots and irregularities.

Meanwhile, Trump filed Wednesday for a recount of Wisconsin’s two most Democratic counties, Milwaukee and Dane, alleging they were the sites of the “worst irregularities.”

The recounts, which could begin Thursday, must be completed by Dec. 1. Biden received 577,455 votes in the two counties compared with 213,157 for Trump. Biden won statewide by 20,608 votes, based on canvassed results submitted by the counties.

Wisconsin attorney Jim Troupis, who is working with the Trump campaign said “the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in these two counties and uniform enforcement of Wisconsin absentee ballot requirements.”

