Last night attorney Lin Wood filed an Emergency Motion for Injunctive Relief against the Georgia Secretary of State.

The great Lin Wood filed an emergency motion for Injunctive Relief against the Georgia Secretary of State. Wood tweeted this out this morning:

Good morning. Last night, I filed an Emergency Motion for Injunctive Relief against GA Secretary of State. Relief sought includes an order prohibiting certification which includes defective absentee ballots & requiring that a hand recount be performed.https://t.co/rHOU0buzro — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 18, 2020

In his motion Wood claims that the Secretary of State signed an agreement with the Democrat party, including Hillary’s attorney Marc Elias, but the Secretary had no right to sign the agreement. This ‘right’ lies with the Legislative body.

We wrote about this four days ago:

In today’s filing Woods shares more information on what is going on in Georgia. Wood notes on pages 4 and 5 of his filing that the law is clear in Georgia – the Legislature makes the election laws and has a law in place on how to deal with absentee ballots:

But Georgia’s Secretary of State signed an agreement with the Democrats that confused the law, changed the process and included training on the new process as designed in a Democrat created manual:

The convoluted new process was confusing and enabled the Democrats to force through thousands of bogus absentee ballots.

The current result is a mess in Georgia.

