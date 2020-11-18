https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lin-wood-georgia-filing-pristine-ballots-with-no-markings-and-98-for-biden/

‘Pristine ballots with no markings and 98% for Biden’…

Georgia recount worker with 20 years of experience handling ballots described an odd batch that stood out. Pristine sheets with no markings and 98% for Biden. Source: https://t.co/w9H3llLwJ8 pic.twitter.com/GBUjAvHdNS — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

Read the full affidavit — Lin Wood vs Raffensberger

3rd monitor, a Democrat: “Hundreds of these ballots seemed impeccable, with no folds or creases. The bubble selections were perfectly made … only observed selections in black ink, and all

happened to be selections for Biden.” Source: https://t.co/YpkvsPeKLE pic.twitter.com/uOkXmchhjC — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

‘500 in a row all for Biden, these were not mailed’…

4th witness, also a Democrat saw perfect black marks on a stack of ballots … 500 in a row all for Biden. Source: https://t.co/18fyThXets pic.twitter.com/7RCB20Ol2Q — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

Scott Hall is 5th witness alleging the same anomaly: hundreds of mail ballots without creases and perfectly marked bubbles that appear to not have been mailed. (Mail ballots are folded in order to be placed in an envelope.)https://t.co/qNndiapwyh pic.twitter.com/S0rcUi5KGu — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

‘Ballots appeared to be reprinted on copy machine’…

Barbara Hartman is the 7th witness who personally counted the uncreased mail ballots which appeared to never have been folded and all perfectly marked (as though with a stamp.)https://t.co/maNUl8Mqnv — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

‘Uncreased ballots were never folded’

The tweet about the second witness in this thread appears to be invisible to the world, so here’s a screenshot: pic.twitter.com/2uCzjItwSz — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

