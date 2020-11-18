https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lin-wood-georgia-filing-pristine-ballots-with-no-markings-and-98-for-biden/

‘Pristine ballots with no markings and 98% for Biden’…

Read the full affidavit — Lin Wood vs Raffensberger

3rd monitor, a Democrat: “Hundreds of these ballots seemed impeccable, with no folds or creases. The bubble selections were perfectly made … only observed selections in black ink, and all
happened to be selections for Biden.”

‘500 in a row all for Biden, these were not mailed’…

‘Ballots appeared to be reprinted on copy machine’…

‘Uncreased ballots were never folded’

