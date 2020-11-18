https://nypost.com/2020/11/18/lindsey-graham-explains-kamala-harris-fist-bump-on-senate-floor/

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he was simply “saying hello” to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris when he fist-bumped her on the Senate floor.

The friendly exchange was caught on video during a Tuesday vote on a Federal Reserve nominee — despite Graham’s claims of voter fraud in the election.

“Just saying hello. I haven’t seen in her in a while,” the key ally of President Trump told CNN’s Manu Raju. “If it works out and they make it, I told her I wish her well and try to work where we can. We will know here in a month or so or less.”

Graham (R-SC), the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, has been accused of pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state to toss legally cast ballots — a claim Graham ripped as “ridiculous.”

Graham said he’s recently spoken to election officials in several states about his concerns “about the integrity of the election process nationally, when it comes to vote by mail.”

