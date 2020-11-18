https://www.dailywire.com/news/ll-cool-j-politicians-upset-a-black-woman-will-be-a-heartbeat-away-from-the-presidency

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star LL Cool J believes that certain politicians are frightened of a Joe Biden presidency because it means a black woman (Kamala Harris) will be a heartbeat away from being the leader of the free world.

“Elephant in the room!!!! Some of these politicians are so upset that a black woman will be a heartbeat away from the Presidency that they’ll try anything to reverse this election,” the rapper-turned-actor tweeted on Monday. “Trust me on that.”

The tactic of characterizing President Trump’s charges of election fraud as a racist attempt to keep black people out of power has been readily used by various politicians and celebrities since the mainstream media called the election for Joe Biden. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, for instance, said that the president’s lawsuits were meant to paint black people as untrustworthy and corrupt.

“Really the themes that we see, that persist, are this: Black people are corrupt, Black people are incompetent and Black people can’t be trusted. That’s the narrative that is continually espoused by the Trump campaign and their allies in these lawsuits,” Nessel said earlier this month.

CNN host Christiane Amanpour went as far to recently compare President Trump to Hitler – a mistake for which she apologized.

“It was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity and in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack of fact, knowledge, history, and truth,” said Amanpour. “After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth.”

“And everyday, Joe Biden makes presidential announcements about good governance and the health and security of the American people,” she continued. “While the great brooding figure of his defeated opponent rages, conducting purges of perceived enemies and preventing a transition.”

Clearly rejecting Joe Biden’s call for national unity, former First Lady Michelle Obama demonized the 70 million Americans who voted for Trump for supporting a status quo of “lies, hate, chaos, and division.”

“And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one,” said Michelle Obama. “Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.”

“But we’ve also got to recognize that the path to progress will always be uphill. We’ll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop. And two years from now, four years from now, there will once again be no margin for error,” she added. “We see now the reality that we can’t take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted. Every single vote must count — and every single one of us must vote. And as a country, we should be making it easier, not harder to cast a ballot.”

