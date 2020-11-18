https://pagesix.com/2020/11/18/mossimo-giannulli-shaves-his-head-before-prison-sentence/

Here’s the buzz.

Lori Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has shaved off his thick, salt-and-pepper hair ahead of his five-month prison sentence for his part in the widespread college admissions scandal.

The 57-year-old — who, along with Loughlin, admittedly bribed their daughters’ way into college — was unrecognizable when photographed with his new haircut and a bushy gray beard while out in Beverly Hills this week.

Mossimo Giannulli in August 2019 (left) and November 2020Getty Images ; Splash News

Giannulli’s sentence is expected to begin Thursday at Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc, a low-security facility in Southern California.

The prison’s Inmate Admission & Orientation Handbook doesn’t specify any hair length or related restrictions for its inmates, but Giannulli will be able to maintain his new ‘do once he’s locked up.

According to the book, “Haircuts and hair care services are authorized in the barber shop only.”

Meanwhile, the “Full House” actress is currently serving her two-month sentence at cushy California prison FCI Dublin. She is expected to get out in time for Christmas.

FCI Dublin is also where “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman served just 11 days for her part in the admissions scam.

