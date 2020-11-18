http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PRSZoF1pqGo/

A Las Vegas, Nevada, man allegedly punched a Las Vegas police officer at University Medical Center and is facing a felony battery charge.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Perfecto Cruz, 44, was at the hospital already in police custody on November 14 at 8:15 p.m.

One of Cruz’s wrists was handcuffed to a gurney when a patrol officer spotted Cruz trying to yank an intravenous tube from his arm.

An officer told Cruz not to do that, at which time police said Cruz responded by punching the officer in the face.

The officer suffered a large laceration to her mid-forehead. She was treated and released from the hospital.

An arrest report for Cruz stated that he admitted to assaulting the officer, saying, “She got too close.”

Police noted in the arrest report that Cruz was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Las Vegas Justice Court records state that Cruz had been charged with felony battery on a protected person causing substantial bodily harm.

Court records showed he had another pending criminal case for a battery that allegedly took place two days before.

It is unclear why Cruz was in custody at the hospital.

Sadly, violence against the police is all too common.

On November 11, a Minnesota resident allegedly attempted to run over a police officer using his car, the Globe reported.

Last month, left-wing protesters also attacked Boston police at a pro-Trump “Anti-Democrat Violence” rally in the city.

