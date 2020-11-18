https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/massive-study-masks-may-actually-increase-covid-infection-rates/

Posted by Kane on November 18, 2020 6:42 pm

A massive Danish study on mask usage found no statistically significant difference in coronavirus infection rates between mask-wearers and non-mask-wearers. In fact, according to the data, mask usage may actually increase the likelihood of infection.

